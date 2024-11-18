Semus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy & Cox grew its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 241,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 101,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $259.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

