Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOS. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 464,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 37,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 79,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $22.74 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

