Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

