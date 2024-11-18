Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 17,129 Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 141.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $433,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,718,000.

NYSEARCA BALI opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

