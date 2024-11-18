Semus Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $138.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.15 and a 12-month high of $139.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

