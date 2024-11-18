Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Increases By 5.1%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.
Antofagasta Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.88.
Antofagasta Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.