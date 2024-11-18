Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Increases By 5.1%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.