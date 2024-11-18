Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Drops By 6.0%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.0 days.
Cargojet Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $90.41 on Monday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89.
About Cargojet
