Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Decreases By 7.8%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 3.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
