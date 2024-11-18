Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Declines By 16.1%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 2.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $3,118,065.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,456,197 shares in the company, valued at $171,865,340.85. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 220,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CODI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 13,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,118. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $582.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

