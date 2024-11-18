Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Drops By 5.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Conduent Stock Down 3.2 %
Conduent stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. Conduent’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
