Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Increases By 14.3%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

CTTOF stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.00.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.