Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Declines By 11.9%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $6.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. easyJet has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.30.
easyJet Company Profile
