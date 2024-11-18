Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Rises By 5.3%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 746,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,860.0 days.

Energean Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EERGF remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

