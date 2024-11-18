Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Expands By 6.1%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 758,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 162,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
About Enservco
