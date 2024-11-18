Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Expands By 12.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FACO remained flat at $3.37 during midday trading on Monday. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $128.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 53.03%.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

