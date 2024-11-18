Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Increases By 13.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $338,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,383. The firm has a market cap of $370.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3051 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.