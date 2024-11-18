Short Interest in Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Drops By 10.1%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,653,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 5,179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile

Further Reading

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

