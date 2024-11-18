Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Increases By 13.9%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

INBS opened at $1.47 on Monday. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $872.29 million for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 147.50% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

