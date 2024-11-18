Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Decreases By 6.4%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $44.42. 37,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

