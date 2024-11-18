Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Rises By 23.1%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
K-Bro Linen stock remained flat at $26.30 during midday trading on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.