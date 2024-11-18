Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Decreases By 15.7%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
NYSE ASG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $6.08.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.