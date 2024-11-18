Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Decreases By 15.7%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE ASG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

