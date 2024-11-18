Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Expands By 14.7%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DNNGY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 184,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,576. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

