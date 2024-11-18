Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Decreases By 22.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PZG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,987. The company has a market cap of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.89. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

About Paramount Gold Nevada

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Free Report ) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

