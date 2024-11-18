Short Interest in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA) Rises By 17.1%

Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

Quetta Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. 57,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,956. Quetta Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Get Quetta Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QETA. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Quetta Acquisition by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Quetta Acquisition by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 68,535 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quetta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quetta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.