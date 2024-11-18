SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 24,749 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 24,749 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$331,636.60.

Shares of SIL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ventum Financial lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.45 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

