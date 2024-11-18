Sky Quarry Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Sky Quarry’s (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 19th. Sky Quarry had issued 1,118,005 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,708,030 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Sky Quarry’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Sky Quarry Stock Performance
Shares of SKYQ opened at $1.90 on Monday. Sky Quarry has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
About Sky Quarry
