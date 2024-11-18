Sky Quarry Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Sky Quarry’s (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 19th. Sky Quarry had issued 1,118,005 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,708,030 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Sky Quarry’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Sky Quarry Stock Performance

Shares of SKYQ opened at $1.90 on Monday. Sky Quarry has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

About Sky Quarry

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

