Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 160.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $24.89 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.