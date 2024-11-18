SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $586.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.42 and a 52-week high of $609.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $572.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.