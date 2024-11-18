Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.21%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.