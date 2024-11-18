Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $3.12 Million in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

