Spell Token Price Up 16% This Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $120.12 million and $17.01 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spell Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,125.20 or 1.00266470 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,874.53 or 0.99987598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,163,913,481 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.