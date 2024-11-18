Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Update

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 3,614,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,565. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,060.20. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

