Stellar Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.16 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 124.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,325.44 or 0.99801391 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,907.11 or 0.99339183 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,918 coins and its circulating supply is 29,943,668,567 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
