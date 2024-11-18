STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $36,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STERIS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,453,000 after buying an additional 778,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in STERIS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in STERIS by 29.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,663,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,230,000 after buying an additional 96,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $220.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $248.24.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

