StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.