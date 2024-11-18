StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FGEN

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in FibroGen by 734.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.