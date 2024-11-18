StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.