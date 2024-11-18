StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,906.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $97.27 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

