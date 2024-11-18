Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 55,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,947,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Strategic Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
About Strategic Minerals
Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Minerals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.