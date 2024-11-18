Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 55,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,947,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

