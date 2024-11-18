Streamline Health Solutions Enters Fifth Modification to Loan and Security Agreement with Western Alliance BankAlpharetta, GA – Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) announced on November 13, 2024, that it has entered into a Fifth Modifica

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Streamline Health Solutions’s 8K filing here.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

