Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

