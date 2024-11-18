Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 1,648 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 76,304 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.11 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $82.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

