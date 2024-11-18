Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $503.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day moving average is $479.62. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.79 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

