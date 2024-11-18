Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 726.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,665,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

LLY opened at $746.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $882.65 and its 200 day moving average is $871.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

