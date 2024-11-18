Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 3,934 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 265,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

