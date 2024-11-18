Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 290 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $823.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $841.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $735.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.37. The company has a market cap of $352.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The trade was a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

