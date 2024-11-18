SUNDOG Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $207.90 million and approximately $62.74 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUNDOG has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,014.29 or 1.00018003 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,816.32 or 0.99798028 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,635 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.2052784 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $60,880,139.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

