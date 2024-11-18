Swiss National Bank Has $131.91 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $131,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,188,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,031,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $88.99 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. The trade was a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,381,626 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

