Swiss National Bank Sells 4,500 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 879,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $167,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $161.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

