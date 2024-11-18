Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,119,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

